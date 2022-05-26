Davidson Kempner Capital Manag Purchases 6,260 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,701,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Davidson Kempner Capital Manag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 30,410 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.43. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. Analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

