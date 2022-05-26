Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 140.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,724.34 or 1.11485741 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 445.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00502810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

