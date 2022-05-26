Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

DH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 336,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,549. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

