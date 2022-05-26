Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 336,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,549. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

