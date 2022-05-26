DeltaChain Market Capitalization Achieves $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00226455 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.82 or 0.01927690 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00415039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

