DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 119,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.