Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.15

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

