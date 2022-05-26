Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $101.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Shares of RL opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

