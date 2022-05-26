Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Target Price to $26.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.81 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,370,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

