Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Up 628.8% in May

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 628.8% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PBBGF remained flat at $$9.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

