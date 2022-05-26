Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.55

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 44273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

