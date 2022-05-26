DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $7.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 3,684,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,373. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

