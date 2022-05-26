Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 191,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Algoma Steel Group accounts for about 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

