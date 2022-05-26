Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,856,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after buying an additional 632,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Welbilt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 179,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

