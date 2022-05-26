Diametric Capital LP Has $4.66 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares during the quarter. AAR accounts for approximately 3.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.34% of AAR worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $2,414,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,056.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 158,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

