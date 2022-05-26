Diametric Capital LP Makes New $297,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 1,495,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,722,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

