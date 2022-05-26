Diametric Capital LP Sells 2,305 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of ODP by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ODP by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.83.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

