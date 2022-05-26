Diametric Capital LP Sells 4,477 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 4.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. 1,259,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,903. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

