Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 115,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,710. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $826.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

