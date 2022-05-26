Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 269,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.