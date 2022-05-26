Diametric Capital LP Trims Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 124,044 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 455,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,703. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

