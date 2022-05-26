DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 133,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

