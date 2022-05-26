Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (DGI9) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 114.61 ($1.44) on Thursday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.74.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

