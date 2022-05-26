Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APPS traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,564. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

