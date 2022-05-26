DigitalNote Achieves Market Cap of $714,823.96 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $714,823.96 and $11,553.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00667297 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,950,288,953 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.