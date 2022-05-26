DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 7,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,638,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.93.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

