Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

DLB traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $76.70. 2,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,640. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

