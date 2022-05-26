Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.10.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

