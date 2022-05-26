Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $352.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

