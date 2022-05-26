Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.76% of Douglas Emmett worth $44,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 764.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,060,000 after buying an additional 152,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

