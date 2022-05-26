DragonVein Market Cap Hits $477,530.80 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 100.5% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $477,530.80 and approximately $184.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,503.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.00 or 0.00620247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00167970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

