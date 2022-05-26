DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,082.26.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

