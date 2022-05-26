DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $142.00.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.91.

DTE stock opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after purchasing an additional 667,058 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DTE Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

