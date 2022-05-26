Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -452.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.26. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

