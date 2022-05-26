Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.42.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.40. 47,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,793. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

