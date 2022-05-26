Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 24,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after purchasing an additional 385,113 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,262,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after purchasing an additional 327,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 377.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 404,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 319,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

