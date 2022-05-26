DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Acquires $11,700.00 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Mohammad Azab purchased 30,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.38 on Thursday. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DURECT by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

