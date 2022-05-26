Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BROS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

