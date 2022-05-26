DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of DXC traded up $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $34.17. 198,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

