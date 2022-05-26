DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 3,712,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

