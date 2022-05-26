Dynamic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $582,842.65 and approximately $19.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.93 or 0.06328274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00218838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.62 or 0.00665951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00627907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00075893 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

