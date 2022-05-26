e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $23.12. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 7,908 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

