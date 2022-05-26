easyJet’s (EZJ) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.92) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 696.60 ($8.77).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 508.40 ($6.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 534.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 566.74.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders acquired 20,060 shares of company stock worth $9,629,978 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

