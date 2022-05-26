Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

EBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Ebix has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $895.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

