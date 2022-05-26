Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

