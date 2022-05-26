Einsteinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,135.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $3,135.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,588,720 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

