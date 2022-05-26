Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

ELAN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 75,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,063. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,900. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

