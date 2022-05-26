Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

