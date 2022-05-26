Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

ELEMF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Elemental Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

