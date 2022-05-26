Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 4.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,287,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,331,582. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.01. 3,192,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

